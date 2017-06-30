Iraq war veteran seeking help after arson

When Lockport man James Kenyon met Alex Brown, he said he was drawn to the older man's intelligence, kind demeanor and stability, adding that Brown had a good job. Less than two months later, Brown left Kenyon with nothing, burning down his now former partner's 104 S. Bristol Ave. home in a sudden rage on June 13. Brown, 38, was arrested after the fire and is expected to face arson and menacing charges after the completion of mental health evaluation.

