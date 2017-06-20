Evening of 'Fun, Food & Folk' July 7 with Traveling Towpath Troubadours, Chiavetta's
The Traveling Towpath Troubadours will cruise into Lockport on Friday, July 7, for "Fun, Food & Folk," a free concert on the banks of the Erie Canal. Chiavetta's barbecue chicken dinners will be sold on site.
