Cornerstone CFCU announces development of new branch; will replace Lewiston location

Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union has announced construction of a new branch at 4255 Witmer Road in Niagara Falls. This will ultimately replace the existing location at 721 Center St., in Lewiston, keeping the total number of branches to five in Niagara County.

