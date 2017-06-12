Cafeteria Chats: Coping with the loss of a classmate
Over the last few months we have explored the many day-to-day challenges of high school students. But we're now focusing on a topic that surfaced during one of our recent Cafeteria Chats at Starpoint High School in Lockport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim demler
|6 hr
|Gas man
|6
|Tracy Demler
|23 hr
|experience
|3
|mike schoop
|Jun 10
|Islander
|4
|Mary Alice Demler
|Jun 10
|2 whew
|1
|bob cliffe
|May '17
|Greatfull
|3
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|May '17
|frilled2b
|49
|Emily Rupert
|Apr '17
|Lkpt is gross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC