Cafeteria Chats: Coping with the loss...

Cafeteria Chats: Coping with the loss of a classmate

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: WNED

Over the last few months we have explored the many day-to-day challenges of high school students. But we're now focusing on a topic that surfaced during one of our recent Cafeteria Chats at Starpoint High School in Lockport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tim demler 6 hr Gas man 6
Tracy Demler 23 hr experience 3
mike schoop Jun 10 Islander 4
Mary Alice Demler Jun 10 2 whew 1
bob cliffe May '17 Greatfull 3
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) May '17 frilled2b 49
Emily Rupert Apr '17 Lkpt is gross 1
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Watch for Niagara County was issued at June 13 at 11:23AM EDT

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC