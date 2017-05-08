YMCA honors volunteers, partners at 1...

YMCA honors volunteers, partners at 165th annual meeting

YMCA Buffalo Niagara recently held its 165th annual meeting at Statler City. At the event, the Y celebrated its 2016 achievements, recognized outstanding youth and volunteers from each of the association's eight branches, and honored longtime board members and community partners.

