YMCA honors volunteers, partners at 165th annual meeting
YMCA Buffalo Niagara recently held its 165th annual meeting at Statler City. At the event, the Y celebrated its 2016 achievements, recognized outstanding youth and volunteers from each of the association's eight branches, and honored longtime board members and community partners.
