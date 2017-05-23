Wine Tasting: Something special from ...

Wine Tasting: Something special from the Niagara region

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: The Post-Standard

Each week, David and Leah Valvo of Wineforecaster sample New York state wines. The Niagara Region is known for exceptional wine and in this video Leah and David try a meritage from Arrowhead Spring Vineyards in Lockport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tim demler 2 hr Your favorite bui... 2
mike schoop May 13 southside Phill 3
bob cliffe May 11 Greatfull 3
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) May 1 frilled2b 49
Emily Rupert Apr '17 Lkpt is gross 1
Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10) Apr '17 Southernman 9
News UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14) Apr '17 word 2
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Niagara County was issued at May 25 at 10:24AM EDT

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC