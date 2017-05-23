Wine Tasting: Something special from the Niagara region
Each week, David and Leah Valvo of Wineforecaster sample New York state wines. The Niagara Region is known for exceptional wine and in this video Leah and David try a meritage from Arrowhead Spring Vineyards in Lockport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim demler
|2 hr
|Your favorite bui...
|2
|mike schoop
|May 13
|southside Phill
|3
|bob cliffe
|May 11
|Greatfull
|3
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|May 1
|frilled2b
|49
|Emily Rupert
|Apr '17
|Lkpt is gross
|1
|Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Southernman
|9
|UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|word
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC