Victorian parlor subject of May family night at History Center
To people of the Victorian age, a parlor in the home was a mark of social and financial status. Find out the significance and most-wanted, fashionable contents of this special room at the Niagara History Center's May family night, Tuesday, May 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the museum, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.
