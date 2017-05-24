Trooper injured while making arrest in Lockport
Rapids Volunteer Fire Company had responded to a Dysinger Road apartment building for activated fire alarm. Fire personnel were confronted by a resident, who was disorderly and hindering fire personnel from doing their duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim demler
|May 28
|Favorite neighbor
|4
|mike schoop
|May 13
|southside Phill
|3
|bob cliffe
|May 11
|Greatfull
|3
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|May '17
|frilled2b
|49
|Emily Rupert
|Apr '17
|Lkpt is gross
|1
|Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Southernman
|9
|UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|word
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC