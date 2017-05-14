Tonawanda Police arrest purse snatchers

Tonawanda Police arrest purse snatchers

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Police say that 24 year-old Ashly Peace, of North Tonawanda, took a 70 year-old woman's purse from her cart and attempted to leave. The victimshouted "she took my purse" and a customer entering the grocery store grabbed Peace, attempting to hold her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike schoop May 13 southside Phill 3
bob cliffe May 11 Greatfull 3
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) May 1 frilled2b 49
Emily Rupert Apr '17 Lkpt is gross 1
Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10) Apr '17 Southernman 9
News UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14) Apr '17 word 2
Erica Allan's Ex Fiance Mar '17 findthemhere 1
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC