State to investigate DWI dismissal ag...

State to investigate DWI dismissal against former Niagara County prosecutor's daughter

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Post-Standard

In a highly unusual move, a Niagara Falls City Court judge has dismissed a drunken driving case without apparently ever seeing any evidence or hearing testimony from law enforcement officials. Judge Robert Merino granted a motion to dismiss charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, filed by the attorney for Rachel Winter, the daughter of a State Supreme Court justice's law clerk.

