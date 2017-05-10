Pickup struck tree on Transit Road in fatal Amherst accident
The driver, Steven J. Brewer, of Lockport, was transported by Twin City Ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where he died from his injuries. The accident is currently under investigation.
