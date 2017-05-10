Niagara County will offer two satellite pistol permit offices

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski, right, and County Legislator Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, standing, share a laugh with North Tonawanda Alderman-at-Large Jeff Glatz and Pistol Permit Clerk Patti Jo Sturak Friday during a test run of a remote "satellite" Pistol Permit Office that will be held in North Tonawanda on the second Wednesday of each month. A similar office is set for Niagara Falls, and will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month.

