Niagara County will offer two satelli...

Niagara County will offer two satellite pistol permit offices

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski, right, and County Legislator Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, standing, share a laugh with North Tonawanda Alderman-at-Large Jeff Glatz and Pistol Permit Clerk Patti Jo Sturak Friday during a test run of a remote "satellite" Pistol Permit Office that will be held in North Tonawanda on the second Wednesday of each month. A similar office is set for Niagara Falls, and will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month.

