Niagara County Sheriffa s Office looking for 12-year-old from Lockport
Niagara County Sheriff's deputies are looking for public assistance to locate a 12-year-old girl missing from the Town of Lockport. Anyone with information about Tamiyah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Department at 438-3393 or 438-3327 during normal business hours.
