Niagara County Sheriffa s Office look...

Niagara County Sheriffa s Office looking for 12-year-old from Lockport

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies are looking for public assistance to locate a 12-year-old girl missing from the Town of Lockport. Anyone with information about Tamiyah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Department at 438-3393 or 438-3327 during normal business hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tim demler 17 hr Long time resident 1
mike schoop May 13 southside Phill 3
bob cliffe May 11 Greatfull 3
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) May 1 frilled2b 49
Emily Rupert Apr '17 Lkpt is gross 1
Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10) Apr '17 Southernman 9
News UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14) Apr '17 word 2
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC