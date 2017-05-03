Niagara County sheriff warns of counterfeit bills passed in Lockport, Newfane
Several counterfeit bills have been passed at businesses in Lockport and Newfane, the Niagara County Sheriff's Department warned Wednesday. The counterfeit currency is typically $50 and $100 U.S. bills, and have Asian writing on the front and back.
