Niagara County backs downtown Lockpor...

Niagara County backs downtown Lockport development efforts with building transfer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

Niagara County lawmakers overwhelmingly backed a resolution Tuesday that will transfer a surplus building in Lockport's downtown to the city in a move intended to help city planners bring a professional office building online in the heart of the business district. The building , located at 50 Main St., is a prime office building the county acquired in April 2015 as part of a package deal to buy two other office buildings being rented entirely by county agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bob cliffe Tue taxpayer 1
mike schoop Tue Listener 1
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) May 1 frilled2b 49
Emily Rupert Apr 13 Lkpt is gross 1
Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10) Apr 12 Southernman 9
News UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14) Apr 4 word 2
Erica Allan's Ex Fiance Mar '17 findthemhere 1
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC