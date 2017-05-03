Niagara County backs downtown Lockport development efforts with building transfer

Niagara County lawmakers overwhelmingly backed a resolution Tuesday that will transfer a surplus building in Lockport's downtown to the city in a move intended to help city planners bring a professional office building online in the heart of the business district. The building , located at 50 Main St., is a prime office building the county acquired in April 2015 as part of a package deal to buy two other office buildings being rented entirely by county agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.