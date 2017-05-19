Niagara County authorities asking for...

Niagara County authorities asking for help finding runaway teens

Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

For the second time in a week, authorities in Niagara County are asking for the public's help locating runaway teens from the Wyndham Lawn Home for Children in Lockport. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has posted pictures of the three girls on the office's website, as an "Attempt to Locate" bulletin.

