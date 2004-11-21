Missing Child
Request for assistance in locating Tamiyah Penn Date of Birth: 11/21/2004 Race: Black Gender: Female Height: 5'2'' Weight: 130lbs Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Last seen wearing: Unknown Activity Summary: On 5/17/2017 Tamiyah Penn was reported missing from the Town of Lockport.
Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim demler
|Fri
|Long time resident
|1
|mike schoop
|May 13
|southside Phill
|3
|bob cliffe
|May 11
|Greatfull
|3
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|May 1
|frilled2b
|49
|Emily Rupert
|Apr '17
|Lkpt is gross
|1
|Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Southernman
|9
|UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|word
|2
