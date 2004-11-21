Missing Child

Missing Child

Request for assistance in locating Tamiyah Penn Date of Birth: 11/21/2004 Race: Black Gender: Female Height: 5'2'' Weight: 130lbs Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Last seen wearing: Unknown Activity Summary: On 5/17/2017 Tamiyah Penn was reported missing from the Town of Lockport.

