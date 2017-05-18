Many NY hospitals perform too many C-...

Many NY hospitals perform too many C-sections for low-risk births, report says

Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Post-Standard

Crouse Hospital has the lowest cesarean section rate for low-risk deliveries of any big U.S. hospital, according to an investigation by Consumer Reports. The Syracuse hospital performed C-section surgeries on 6.6 percent of first-time low-risk moms in 2016.

