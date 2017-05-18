Many NY hospitals perform too many C-sections for low-risk births, report says
Crouse Hospital has the lowest cesarean section rate for low-risk deliveries of any big U.S. hospital, according to an investigation by Consumer Reports. The Syracuse hospital performed C-section surgeries on 6.6 percent of first-time low-risk moms in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike schoop
|May 13
|southside Phill
|3
|bob cliffe
|May 11
|Greatfull
|3
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|May 1
|frilled2b
|49
|Emily Rupert
|Apr '17
|Lkpt is gross
|1
|Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Southernman
|9
|UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|word
|2
|Erica Allan's Ex Fiance
|Mar '17
|findthemhere
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC