Lockport student still recovering after falling 30 feet from school window

Tuesday May 23 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Lockport City School District officials say they are continuing to cooperate in the police investigation into how a student at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School ended up falling 30 feet from a window on the school's top floor. It happened Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The student was flown by helicopter to Women and Children's Hospital in Buffalo for treatment.

