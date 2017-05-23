Lockport student still recovering after falling 30 feet from school window
Lockport City School District officials say they are continuing to cooperate in the police investigation into how a student at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School ended up falling 30 feet from a window on the school's top floor. It happened Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The student was flown by helicopter to Women and Children's Hospital in Buffalo for treatment.
