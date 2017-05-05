'Key to Locks' Award to honor locks restoration interpreter David Chatt
David M. Chatt has been named the winner of the 12th annual "Key to the Locks" Award. A volunteer selection panel drawn from the Lockport community chose Chatt in recognition of his work in helping to bring the 19th century Flight of Five locks to life once again.
