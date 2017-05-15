Kenan Center to present 47th annual 100 American Craftsmen Show
The best in contemporary craft art returns to the Kenan Center in Lockport with the 47th annual 100 American Craftsmen show, June 2-4. One of the region's longest-running juried craft shows that remains devoted exclusively to fine, contemporary craft art, 100 American Craftsmen traditionally features a mix of veteran and new artisans in clay, metal, wood, leather, glass, paper, jewelry, wearable fiber and textiles, and mixed media.
