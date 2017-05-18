Investigative Post: DEC continues stocking fish in polluted Niagara County creek
Eighteen Mile Creek in Niagara County is badly polluted, so much so that the state health department doesn't want people to eat the fish. But the toxic hotspot hasn't stopped the state Department of Environmental Conservation and local governments from promoting the creek as a fishing destination.
