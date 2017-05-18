Investigative Post: DEC continues sto...

Investigative Post: DEC continues stocking fish in polluted Niagara County creek

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Eighteen Mile Creek in Niagara County is badly polluted, so much so that the state health department doesn't want people to eat the fish. But the toxic hotspot hasn't stopped the state Department of Environmental Conservation and local governments from promoting the creek as a fishing destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike schoop May 13 southside Phill 3
bob cliffe May 11 Greatfull 3
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) May 1 frilled2b 49
Emily Rupert Apr '17 Lkpt is gross 1
Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10) Apr '17 Southernman 9
News UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14) Apr '17 word 2
Erica Allan's Ex Fiance Mar '17 findthemhere 1
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC