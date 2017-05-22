Hospice House celebrates 10 years of service
Niagara Hospice House, Niagara County's only residential hospice house and in-patient facility, is marking a milestone. On June 5, Niagara Hospice will celebrate 10 years of comfort and care provided at Niagara Hospice House.
