Guilty Plea In North Tonawanda Arson

Saturday May 20

Lockport, NY A former volunteer firefighter pled guilty to charges of arson Friday in connection with a 2016 fire at the home of a North Tonawanda volunteer firefighter. 40-year-old, Matthew Jurado will face 5-10 years in jail in connection with the charges that he set fire to the apartment of firefighter Kenneth Walker days after Walker received a threatening letter.

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Niagara County was issued at May 24 at 1:47PM EDT

