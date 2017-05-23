Guilty Plea In North Tonawanda Arson
Lockport, NY A former volunteer firefighter pled guilty to charges of arson Friday in connection with a 2016 fire at the home of a North Tonawanda volunteer firefighter. 40-year-old, Matthew Jurado will face 5-10 years in jail in connection with the charges that he set fire to the apartment of firefighter Kenneth Walker days after Walker received a threatening letter.
