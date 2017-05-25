Four charged in Niagara County cocain...

Four charged in Niagara County cocaine trafficking case

Thursday May 25 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Ramone Westbrook, 27, Rico Freeman, 33, and Corey Bradberry, 34, all of Niagara Falls, and Darius Dix, aka Darius Jenkins, 27, of Lockport, have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash, who is handling the case, the defendants are accused of operating a wide-scale cocaine distribution network in Niagara Falls and Lockport between April 2016 and May 2017.

