Canton homes knocked down to make way for new Rite Aid store

The first of two houses on East Main Street was knocked down Thursday morning to make way for a new Rite Aid pharmacy store that will be twice as large as the Rite Aid it's replacing in Midtown Plaza. Over the next several months, the new 11,130-square-foot store will be constructed next to Seacomm Federal Credit Union and will offer a drive-thru window which is not available in the existing store.

