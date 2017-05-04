Teen Sentenced in Deadly Lockport Fire
Lockport, NY The teen who admitted to setting the deadly fire at the HTI plant in Lockport last year has been sentenced to a year of probation. The teen must also undergo inpatient psychiatric care.
