Teen Sentenced in Deadly Lockport Fire

Teen Sentenced in Deadly Lockport Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Lockport, NY The teen who admitted to setting the deadly fire at the HTI plant in Lockport last year has been sentenced to a year of probation. The teen must also undergo inpatient psychiatric care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike schoop Sat Iggy 2
bob cliffe Fri Bob 2
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) May 1 frilled2b 49
Emily Rupert Apr 13 Lkpt is gross 1
Tony Ray Townsend died (Nov '10) Apr 12 Southernman 9
News UFO Sighting 1999 - " A Cluster of Twenty Lights (Jul '14) Apr '17 word 2
Erica Allan's Ex Fiance Mar '17 findthemhere 1
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Niagara County was issued at May 07 at 10:34AM EDT

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,273 • Total comments across all topics: 280,837,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC