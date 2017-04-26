'Paints Uncorked' to conclude in May
The final two "Paints Uncorked" nights will take place in May in Lockport. Guests can create their own masterpiece under the guidance of artist instructor Cassandra McFeely, while enjoying wines from the Niagara Wine Trail wineries.
