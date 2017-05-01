Last words haunt surviving teen's sentencing in fatal fire

In this Aug. 10, 2016 photo, plumes of dark color smoke rise from a fire at a factory in Lockport N.Y., which was set by two teenagers, one of whom lost his life in the blaze when it spread out of control. The surviving teen is now 14 and is set to be sentenced as a juvenile Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.