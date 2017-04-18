Kenan Center launches much-awaited th...

Kenan Center launches much-awaited theater revival

The Kenan Center's Taylor Theater in Lockport is embarking on an eagerly anticipated revival of live theater, starting with the April production of "Love Letters" by Buffalo playwright A. R. Gurney. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. April 21 and 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St., Lockport.

