In Focus: Ransomware and the ECMC Computer Virus

ECMC is still dealing with the virus that forced them to shut down their entire computer system last week, and people are pointing to a ransomware attack as the cause Arun Vishwanath, a professor at the University at Buffalo, works with many companies to prevent cyber attacks, and says that the problems at ECMC all seem to fall in line with ransomware. "When a system is taken offline, which is what did and it took them a couple days to restore it, almost everything points to it being a massive ransomware attack," Vishwanath said.

