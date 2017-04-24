In Focus: Ransomware and the ECMC Com...

In Focus: Ransomware and the ECMC Computer Virus

Friday Apr 14

ECMC is still dealing with the virus that forced them to shut down their entire computer system last week, and people are pointing to a ransomware attack as the cause Arun Vishwanath, a professor at the University at Buffalo, works with many companies to prevent cyber attacks, and says that the problems at ECMC all seem to fall in line with ransomware. "When a system is taken offline, which is what did and it took them a couple days to restore it, almost everything points to it being a massive ransomware attack," Vishwanath said.

Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

