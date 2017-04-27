Family of teen who died in Lockport fire supports judgea s decision
The 14-year-old who helped start the Aug. 10 Lockport fire that killed his best friend received a deserving sentence, said the parents of the deceased teen. "I wasn't looking for him to go to jail the rest of his life or pay restitution for what happened to Joe," said Joe Phillips' father, Mark.
