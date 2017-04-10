Teen pleads guilty to arson in plant fire that killed friend

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that ripped through a western New York tire recycling plant last summer, killing a teenage friend who was with him and forcing evacuations of nearby homes. The teen pleaded guilty Thursday in Niagara County Family Court to arson and burglary charges stemming from the fire at the High Tread International in Lockport.

