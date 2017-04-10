Teen Admits to Arson in Lockport Tire...

Teen Admits to Arson in Lockport Tire Recycling Plant Fire

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Lockport, NY The 14 year old boy charged with ten counts in last year's deadly HTI plant fire admits to burglary and arson. All other charges, including criminally negligent homicide, are dropped.

