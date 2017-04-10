Teen Admits to Arson in Lockport Tire Recycling Plant Fire
Lockport, NY The 14 year old boy charged with ten counts in last year's deadly HTI plant fire admits to burglary and arson. All other charges, including criminally negligent homicide, are dropped.
