Students Injured in School Bus Crash in Royalton
On Friday March 3, 2017 at approximately 0808 hours, Niagara County Communications received several 911 calls reporting an injury accident at the intersection of Rochester Road and Griswold Street in the Town of Royalton involving a pickup truck and a school bus. Patrol units responded and found both vehicles still in the intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maspeth High School refuses to take local kids
|17 hr
|Maude
|1
|Tim Demler (Jun '15)
|Mar 11
|Bailey
|50
|Real Estate Update-Warehouses, Retail, and Home...
|Mar 11
|jim turano
|1
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|SWT
|48
|Tracey Demler (Jul '16)
|Mar 9
|Favorite neighbor
|31
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Anybody know Erica Allan's Ex-Husband?
|Feb 27
|Dan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC