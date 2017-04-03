Power Outage Numbers Decreasing

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Lockport, NY Even though power is being restored to those left in the dark after Wednesday's wind storm, National Grid is advising folks who don't have power back yet not to expect it for a couple of days at least. "We expect this to be a multi-day event," says National Grid's Steve Brady.

