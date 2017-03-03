Nominations being accepted for Niagara County Senior Citizen of the Year
The Niagara County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for the 2017 Niagara County Senior Citizen of the Year. Each year the office recognizes a senior who is an integral part of the community, and who gives back to and serves residents of all ages.
Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
