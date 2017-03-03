Nominations being accepted for Niagar...

Nominations being accepted for Niagara County Senior Citizen of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

The Niagara County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for the 2017 Niagara County Senior Citizen of the Year. Each year the office recognizes a senior who is an integral part of the community, and who gives back to and serves residents of all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Thu steve gill 1
Anybody know Erica Allan's Ex-Husband? Feb 27 Dan 2
shannondoah farms (Aug '10) Jan '17 Questions 121
ChoMo Jan '17 huntfishdrinkfck 1
News Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08) Jan '17 thatgurkkss 7
Key Bank robber-still on the run.. Jan '17 sistershane 1
Tracey Demler (Jul '16) Jan '17 Shelly 29
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC