Niagara County Courthouse campus closed due to storm

Several Niagara County office buildings are closed indefinitely due to the impact of Wednesday's windstorms, which has left them without power or telephone service. Affected by the closure are the Niagara County Courthouse, 175 Hawley St. ; the Civil Defense Building, 139 Niagara St. ; and several nearby outbuildings.

