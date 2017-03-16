Kenan Center to present 32nd annual p...

Kenan Center to present 32nd annual photo show

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

For the 32nd year, the Kenan Center in Lockport will present the Storrs All High Photo Show, featuring the work of high school students from across Western New York. This year's show opens Sunday, April 2, with a free public reception from 2-5 p.m. at the Kenan Center House Gallery, 433 Locust St. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Sixteen category awards will be presented: Best School Overall, Best of Show, Student Processed and Best of Show Commercially Processed, black and white, color, urbanscape, landscape, floralscape, portrait, waterscape, computer generated, still life, journalism/documentary, sports, architecture and animal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maspeth High School refuses to take local kids 5 hr Maude 1
Tim Demler (Jun '15) Mar 11 Bailey 50
Real Estate Update-Warehouses, Retail, and Home... Mar 11 jim turano 1
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) Mar 9 SWT 48
Tracey Demler (Jul '16) Mar 9 Favorite neighbor 31
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Mar 2 steve gill 1
Anybody know Erica Allan's Ex-Husband? Feb 27 Dan 2
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,600,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC