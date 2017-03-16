Kenan Center to present 32nd annual photo show
For the 32nd year, the Kenan Center in Lockport will present the Storrs All High Photo Show, featuring the work of high school students from across Western New York. This year's show opens Sunday, April 2, with a free public reception from 2-5 p.m. at the Kenan Center House Gallery, 433 Locust St. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Sixteen category awards will be presented: Best School Overall, Best of Show, Student Processed and Best of Show Commercially Processed, black and white, color, urbanscape, landscape, floralscape, portrait, waterscape, computer generated, still life, journalism/documentary, sports, architecture and animal.
