Fredonia alum wins opera competition

Submitted Photo The winners of the 2017 National Council Grand Finals Concert : SUNY Fredonia alumnus Kyle van Schoonhoven, Vanessa Vasquez, Samantha Hankey, Kirsten MacKinnon, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen and Richard Smagur. A State University of New York at Fredonia alumnus was one of six winners at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Grand Finals Concert, held at Lincoln Center in New York City.

