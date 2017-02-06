Trial begins for Upstate NY middle sc...

Trial begins for Upstate NY middle school principal accused of kissing 11-year-old

The principal of Lockport's North Park Middle School threw a plastic bottle at his daughter and yelled "Go to hell! Go back and live with your mother," a prosecutor said Monday at the principal's child endangerment trial. James A. Snyder also made inappropriate comments to a then-11-year-old girl during his daughter's birthday party last summer, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Joel M. Grundy told six jurors during an opening statement.

