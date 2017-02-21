Principal Acquitted After Accusations...

Principal Acquitted After Accusations He Kissed Child

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A New York principal who was accused of kissing a 12-year-old girl's shoulders while brushing her hair has been acquitted of child endangerment charges. A jury in the Buffalo suburb of North Tonawanda returned the not guilty verdict against Lockport principal James Snyder on Tuesday.

