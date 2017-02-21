Principal Acquitted After Accusations He Kissed Child
A New York principal who was accused of kissing a 12-year-old girl's shoulders while brushing her hair has been acquitted of child endangerment charges. A jury in the Buffalo suburb of North Tonawanda returned the not guilty verdict against Lockport principal James Snyder on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shannondoah farms (Aug '10)
|Jan 29
|Questions
|121
|ChoMo
|Jan '17
|huntfishdrinkfck
|1
|Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|thatgurkkss
|7
|Key Bank robber-still on the run..
|Jan '17
|sistershane
|1
|Tracey Demler (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Shelly
|29
|Wheatfield Budget (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Mary Alice
|9
|Tim Demler (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|Jacob marley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC