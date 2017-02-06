Palazzo among those who would shut down EPA
Eighteen Mile Creek flows behind the former Flintkote Plant at 198 Mill Street in Lockport, N.Y. . The EPAin late January announced finalized plans for the second phase of their $23 million Superfund project to dredge and cap former residences and manufacturing facilities along the creek.
