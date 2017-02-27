Open Arms WNY to host 'Comedy for a Cause'

Comedy fans can enjoy April Fool's Day with a night filled with laughs as Open Arms WNY, a new nonprofit based out of Lockport, hosts its first stand-up comedy night, "Comedy for a Cause." The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. April 1, in the club-like atmosphere of the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre, 433 Locust St., Lockport.

