Niagara Falls Woman Dead, Another Injured After Head-On Crash in Lockport

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Your News Now

Troopers say 54-year-old Peggy Ray, of Niagara Falls, is dead and another injured after a head-on crash on Route 93 near Hinman Road in the Town of Lockport around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.

