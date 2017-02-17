Niagara Falls Woman Dead, Another Injured After Head-On Crash in Lockport
Troopers say 54-year-old Peggy Ray, of Niagara Falls, is dead and another injured after a head-on crash on Route 93 near Hinman Road in the Town of Lockport around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.
