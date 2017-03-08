Law and Order: Parolee from Lockport ...

Law and Order: Parolee from Lockport arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Friday Feb 24

Edward Jordan White , 21, of Michigan Street, Lockport, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. White, who is currently on parole, was stopped by Batavia police officers after being observed driving in the city.

