Law and Order: Parolee from Lockport arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Edward Jordan White , 21, of Michigan Street, Lockport, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. White, who is currently on parole, was stopped by Batavia police officers after being observed driving in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|SWT
|48
|Tracey Demler (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Favorite neighbor
|31
|Tim Demler (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Chris
|49
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Anybody know Erica Allan's Ex-Husband?
|Feb 27
|Dan
|2
|shannondoah farms (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Questions
|121
|ChoMo
|Jan '17
|huntfishdrinkfck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC