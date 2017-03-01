Family Court Differences from General...

Family Court Differences from General Court

Thursday Feb 23

Lockport, NY As the hearing continues into the 14 year old accused of being an accomplice in last year's Lockport tire recycling plant fire, we wanted to know some key difference between the proceedings going on in family court compared to general court. Attoreny Paul Cambria says family court fact finding hearings are private.

