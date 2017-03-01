Family Court Differences from General Court
Lockport, NY As the hearing continues into the 14 year old accused of being an accomplice in last year's Lockport tire recycling plant fire, we wanted to know some key difference between the proceedings going on in family court compared to general court. Attoreny Paul Cambria says family court fact finding hearings are private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Thu
|steve gill
|1
|Anybody know Erica Allan's Ex-Husband?
|Feb 27
|Dan
|2
|shannondoah farms (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Questions
|121
|ChoMo
|Jan '17
|huntfishdrinkfck
|1
|Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|thatgurkkss
|7
|Key Bank robber-still on the run..
|Jan '17
|sistershane
|1
|Tracey Demler (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Shelly
|29
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC