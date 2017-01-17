Western NY man accused of driving dru...

Western NY man accused of driving drunk at 109 mph on New Year's Day

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: The Post-Standard

The Buffalo News reports Orchard Park police arrested Adam K. Lauer, 24, of Lockport, N.Y., after he was clocked going 109 mph on Route 219 around 5:47 a.m. Sunday. Lauer has been charged with speeding, reckless driving and two counts of driving while intoxicated.

