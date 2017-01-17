Western NY man accused of driving drunk at 109 mph on New Year's Day
The Buffalo News reports Orchard Park police arrested Adam K. Lauer, 24, of Lockport, N.Y., after he was clocked going 109 mph on Route 219 around 5:47 a.m. Sunday. Lauer has been charged with speeding, reckless driving and two counts of driving while intoxicated.
