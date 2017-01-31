U.S. Military Academy to perform on H...

U.S. Military Academy to perform on Historic Palace Theatre stage

Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the U.S. Military Academy will perform two concerts on the Lockport Palace Theatre stage at 2 and 7 p.m. The West Point Glee Club is one of the U.S. Military Academy's most visible cadet organizations. For over 100 years, its members have touched audiences around the world with a model depiction of the Corps of Cadets through live performance in the nation's finest concert halls, national television, network and feature film appearances, and recordings.

