U.S. Military Academy to perform on Historic Palace Theatre stage

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the U.S. Military Academy will perform two concerts on the Lockport Palace Theatre stage at 2 and 7 p.m. The West Point Glee Club is one of the U.S. Military Academy's most visible cadet organizations. For over 100 years, its members have touched audiences around the world with a model depiction of the Corps of Cadets through live performance in the nation's finest concert halls, national television, network and feature film appearances, and recordings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.