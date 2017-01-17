Lockport: Nominate a recipient for 12...

Lockport: Nominate a recipient for 12th annual 'Key to the Locks' award

The Erie Canal Discovery Center and Niagara History Center are seeking nominees for the 12th annual "Key to the Locks" award. This yearly honor recognizes a Niagara County citizen who exemplifies the community spirit or promotes the heritage or preservation of the historic Erie Canal.

